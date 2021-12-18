Canelo Álvarez revealed the reason why he is not interested in facing Charlo or Benavidez

Canelo Álvarez revealed why he has refused to fight David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo (Photos: Instagram / @ futureofboxing – @canelo – @ benavidez300)

In the midst of the fame he already had, having become the undisputed 168-pound champion, Saul Canelo Alvarez He has been the target of criticism for not accepting the challenge that various fighters have made him know. Among the names that resonate the most is that of Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez, two exponents who have stood out in their categories. However, the one in Guadalajara, Jalisco, revealed the which is why he hasn’t considered those fights.

Its objectives are clear. Canelo He seeks, in this part of his career, to face the best exponents of each division and continue to collect titles. That is, in fact, one of the factors that have made him ignore Benavidez and Charlo. And it is that, from their point of view, both characters have not faced a sufficient number of champions, for which it does not consider them as a relevant challenge.

“Honestly Benavidez does not give me anything. Tell me which champion you fought before him or charlo. I do not really care. Just as I know that haters will always be haters, “he said in an interview with the media. World Boxing News.

There have been many critics who have nominated the Mexican-American David benavidez as one of the rivals who, due to his physical conditions, would be closest to facing Canelo. With a professional career built over eight years, the Phoenix Arizona-born has a Unbeaten record of 25 fights with 22 knockouts and the title of having been the boxer youngest to win a super middleweight girdle. He is currently the second best at 168 pounds, according to ESPN.

It was in September 2017 when he won the vacant World Boxing Council title (CMB) to Romanian Ronald gavril. A couple of years later he did it with the world title of the same federation against Anthony Dirrell, although he only kept it that night, because in his first defense he did not give the required weight for his category and was stripped of it. Months later, Álvarez began to make his way to the undisputed title.

In that sense, the boxer’s father assured that when David had the WBC title, they sought to make a fight against Canelo, but they were turned away around the corner. Enraged by the refusal, he considered that the man from Guadalajara does not want to box with Benavidez out of fear. He even questioned that “What are they fucking for and saying they don’t have the experience?”

On the other hand, the second possible rival that would question Álvarez’s conditions, in the opinion of critics, is Jermall charlo. The 31-year-old American has stood out in middleweight, that is, in the 160 pounds and is currently considered best of the division above Gennady Golovkin and Jaime Munguía. Contrary to Benavidez, he is the world champion by the WBC.

Count with one Unbeaten record of 32 games won, of which 22 have been through the chloroform route. In the same way, he has conquered the super welterweight championship, by the International Boxing Federation (FIB) and that he retained three times before moving up to the next category. Unlike the Mexican, his record has been extended in two divisions with the same amount of cumulative straps.

In recent years, the Mexican has received more criticism for allegedly choosing underperforming rivals. However, he said that “This always happens. I beat the best in the division, Callum Smith, then I beat Saunders and then Plant. I beat all the division champions who were also undefeated. Now some say that I am afraid, but I I’m not afraid of anyone and I don’t avoid any fighter ”.

