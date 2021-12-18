Canelo Álvarez visits a taqueria in Jalisco and pays tacos from customers

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.18.2021 09:09:22





While many criticize it, others value it. And is that Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez he or she returned to show your human quality down the ring with simple act. The boxer, who is on vacation in his native Jalisco, took the opportunity to attend a taqueria and pay the diners’ bill that were in the place.

This act was confirmed by a user of social networks, who shared an image with him Canelo Alvarez while thanking him for the gesture of paying for the tacos this Friday night.

“Thank you Canelo for being the great champion of so many children in Mexico, great person! And for the tacos last night“wrote the user who calls himself Yisus Arenas, while in the background the streets of Jalisco.

In which taqueria was Canelo Álvarez?

The Players of Life web portal explained that the Canelo Alvarez was in the Jalisco municipality Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, while the taqueria he visited is located in the López Mateos Sur avenue, a place where he surprised the people who were eating, not only by his presence, but by invite them dinner.

A well deserved vacation

The Canelo Alvarez took a few days off in the closing of 2021, after he had a successful year above the ring, because last November managed to unify the scepters in the super middleweight division, by imposing itself on Calen Plant.