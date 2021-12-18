Carlos Correa flirts with Cubs fans

The Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa publicly flirted with fanatics of the Chicago Cubs on the MLB.

There are multiple rumors where the Chicago Cubs have expressed their great interest in the services of Carlos Correa, it was even rumored that he called Javier Báez to ask for references.

Several Cubs fans were celebrating a bit of Christmas when they began to sing a chorus saying “Correa come to Chicago.” The player saw that on Twitter and responded by saying “Happy Holidays everyone.”

Carlos Correa has not flirted in the same way with more fans today. Already the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers have come out of the race to sign Correa. Now the finalists are the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and the Angeles Dodgers.

Happy Holidays to you all 🎄💙 https://t.co/lWVlFqKtEf – Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) December 18, 2021

Notably, the Cubs’ new pitcher, Marcus Stroman, attempted to recruit Correa before the work stoppage.

Apparently the Cubs do not have those plans to only rebuild for several years, but they will be signing key pieces that complement all those prospects who are on the way, just as they did six years ago when they won the world series in the Big leagues.