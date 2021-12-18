Carolina Sandoval confessed how much she earns per month

The beautiful Venezuelan Carolina Sandoval is a renowned presenter and actress in the entertainment world. She has worked in different television programs, as host and presenter, thanks to her humility and characteristic sympathy she has managed to win some awards: “The most daring Host”, “Best Co-Presenter”, without a doubt Carolina has managed to win the hearts of the public .

Recently, the beautiful Venezuelan participated in an interview where the interviewer was curious to know what the artist’s salary is, to which Carolina I answer: “I’m not going to talk to you about my finances!” To which the interview continued on that same question insistently.

Then the interviewer consulted the “The Venomous“As she is known in the entertainment world:” Can a good month be more than 50 thousand dollars? “, To which she replied:” Sure, sure “, revealing that her monthly salary is incredibly high, they surprised everyone His Followers.

At the same time, the presenter decided to provide details about the comments, saying: “But remember that I do not eat the pig by myself, the pig is distributed, here how it comes in comes out, remember that I am also an investor and we, here in the United States Together, the accounts have to be very clear and taxes have to be paid, “he concluded.

Source: Instagram Carolina Sandoval

Without a doubt, Carolina sandoval it has managed to achieve great success and be recognized by all. Also, it has a great acceptance by the public, currently it is focused on creating content through digital platforms. This has allowed him to have a large salary and to be able to live comfortably and afford a few luxuries. It is believed that the Venezuelan would be the owner of an incredible fortune.