Carolina Sandoval confessed how much she earns per month

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 25 Views

The beautiful Venezuelan Carolina Sandoval is a renowned presenter and actress in the entertainment world. She has worked in different television programs, as host and presenter, thanks to her humility and characteristic sympathy she has managed to win some awards: “The most daring Host”, “Best Co-Presenter”, without a doubt Carolina has managed to win the hearts of the public .

Recently, the beautiful Venezuelan participated in an interview where the interviewer was curious to know what the artist’s salary is, to which Carolina I answer: “I’m not going to talk to you about my finances!” To which the interview continued on that same question insistently.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

After 50 years at Televisa, Raúl Araiza would resign from ‘Hoy’ due to a terrible illness; it’s incurable

Written in SHOWS the 12/17/2021 · 15:52 hs Mexico City.- After 50 years career in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved