Casper Mágico: “If someone would pick me up and tell me it’s just a nightmare”

The urban interpreter Casper Mágico used his Instagram account to express his deep sorrow for the death of his sister Debbie Von Marie Jiménez García in the plane crash on Wednesday in the Dominican Republic.

His nephew Jayden and renowned music producer José Ángel Hernández, known in the music industry as Flow La Movie, Debbie’s husband, also died in the incident.

“If someone were to pick me up and tell me it’s just a nightmare,” he wrote in his Instagram story along with a photo that shows him accompanied by her.

Together with her sister Debbie ( Instagram )

The voice of international success I dumped you shared in a story yesterday a thank you to the urban interpreter Anuel AA for his support in these difficult times.

Nio García reacts to the death of Flow La Movie Artists of the urban genre mourn the death of producer Flow La Movie Music producer “Flow la Movie” dies in plane crash in Santo Domingo

“Thank you brother for coming home to see me and be when I need you the most. I needed that hug. I love you,” he shared with a photo with the famous reggaeton player.

He thanked the urban interpreter Anuel AA for his support. ( Instagram )

The private flight departed on Wednesday afternoon from La Isabela airport in Santo Domingo, bound for Orlando, Florida. The aircraft, operated by the Dominican company Helidosa, crashed 16 minutes later while trying to make an emergency landing at the international airport of Santo Domingo, Las Américas. All nine people on board, including three other relatives of the couple and three crew members, lost their lives.

He shared a message capture with his sister while she was in the Dominican Republic. ( Instagram )

Figures from the world of music such as Nio García, Don Omar, J Balvin, Bryant Myers and Lenny Tavárez have expressed their condolences through social networks.