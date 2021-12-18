Casper Mágico wants to wake up from the “nightmare” that he lives before the death of his sister and the producer Flow La Movie

The urban interpreter Magic Casper He expressed today the deep pain and sadness that he goes through at the death of his sister Debbie Von Marie Jiménez García and his brother-in-law, the music producer Flow La Movie, in the plane crash that occurred last Wednesday in the Dominican Republic.

His nephew Jayden, their son and Casper’s nephew, also died in the tragedy. Nine people died when the plane crashed while attempting an emergency landing near Las Américas airport in Santo Domingo.

The urban artist expressed himself on his Instagram account.

“If someone would pick me up and tell me it’s just a nightmare,” he wrote on his Instagram story along with a photo with his sister.

Together with her sister Debbie (Instagram)

The voice of success “Te boté” had not expressed itself directly about the tragedy that occurred, beyond sharing a story of gratitude to the urban interpreter Anuel AA for his support in these difficult times.

“Thank you brother for coming home to see me and to be when I need you the most, I needed that hug. I love you,” he said next to a photo with Anuel AA.

He thanked the urban interpreter Anuel AA for his support. (Instagram)

Flow La Movie directed the artistic careers of Casper Mágico and Nio García, among other exponents of the urban genre.

Flow La Movie He also achieved the global hits “Te boté Remix”, with Bad Bunny, “Am Remix” and “La Jeepeta Remix”.

Other important figures of the urban movement such as Don Omar, J Balvin, Farruko, Arcángel, the duo of Jowell and Randy, Bryant Myers, Darell, DJ Nelson, DJ Playero and Guelo Superstar have also joined the duel for the late 36-year-old producer. .