Celta de Vigo confirms the signing of Orbelín Pineda

The president and maximum shareholder of the Celtic, Carlos Mouriño, confirmed the signing of Mexican international Orbelín Pineda, soccer player of the Blue Cross until the next December 31st.

“You have to wait to have a extra-community square to be able to register it, but I don’t know the exact date, it depends on Felipe -Miñambres-. We have the whole month of January to do it“said Mouriño.

After chairing the shareholders’ meeting, Mouriño stated that negotiations are advanced. “But now it does not depend on us, it depends on the steps taken by the player and his agents, “he said.

The president of the Celtic expects “very little movement” in the next transfer market. “All the clubs are in the salary cap what brand The leagueThat’s why I don’t think there are many joys. “

On a sporting level, he acknowledged that his team “needed” last night’s victory against him. Spanish to “loosen up”, and said to have “the hope“That the numbers in the second round are” better “than in the first.

Finally, he stated that the situation with the midfielder Denis Suarez “nothing has changed“, although he did not want to guarantee his continuity until the end of the season.” That will depend on him, on us and on whether any club wants to sign him, “he said.