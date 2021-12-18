Charges are filed against a driver implicated in the death of Arcángel’s brother

On Friday, the Puerto Rico Department of Justice presented six criminal charges against the driver who caused the traffic accident in which Justin Santos Delanda, brother of the singer Arcángel, died on November 21.

Mayra Enid Nevares Torres is also accused of causing serious injuries to Santos’ companion, Keven Monserrate Gandía, due to negligent driving and intoxication, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

After evaluating the evidence presented by the Public Ministry, Judge Iraida Rodríguez Castro found cause for the arrest of the woman in all the charges filed by the San Juan Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition, a global bond of $ 300,000 was imposed and the preliminary hearing of the trial was scheduled for January 26, 2022.

Prosecutor Luis Carrau Lebrón explained that charges were filed for “causing the death of Justin Santos and serious bodily harm to Keven Monserrate, as well as for driving while intoxicated.”

As confirmed by the investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police Bureau, Nevares Torres was driving a Hyundai Tucson with .29% alcohol in the blood and in the opposite direction through the Teodoro Moscoso Bridge when he collided head-on with other vehicles.

The two young men were traveling in one of them: Santos died at the scene due to the injuries he received, while Monserrate, who was traveling as a passenger, was seriously injured.

Upon leaving the investigation room, prosecutor Edmanuel Santiago Quiles was satisfied with the determination and assured that “it is the result of having taken the time required to carry out a responsible investigation.”

“What transcends publicly is not enough. That is why we work without pressure of any kind. Our only approach is to do justice,” he said, alluding to the media coverage of the case due to Arcángel’s popularity.

Shortly after the accident, the singer assured on his Instagram account that he wants to help the woman who caused the accident because she suffers from alcoholism like him.

“You know what you did, but I don’t hate you because you and I suffer from the same disease. What I’m going to do is help you,” said Austin Santos, the artist’s real name.