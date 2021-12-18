Cheché Hernández talked about the final Cali vs Tolima, directed them both and talked about his favorite | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Deportivo Cali will host Tolima this Sunday (6:00 pm.) In the first game of the BetPlay II-2021 League final, a series that, although it has a reserved forecast, comes at an unbeatable moment for the cast led by Rafael Dudamel.

José Eugenio ‘Cheché’ Hernández, technical champion with Cali in 1998 and runner-up in the Copa Libertadores in 1999, is in the capital of Valle del Cauca to enjoy the game and the end of the year after being linked as a coach at the Technical University of Ambato, in Ecuador.

For him, being a couple key, as is hardly obvious ‘Cheché’ goes with the club of his loves, recognizing the difficulty that the rival holds. Hernández also led Tolima with a short two-month pass until August 2017, the date on which he left due to differences with Gabriel Camargo. Regarding the final series of the League, he told FUTBOLRED that “it is a brave, tough final, a beautiful final to play, wait and see, in the forecast you have to be cautious, but I like Cali a lot because they have done very good”.

Regarding the arrival of Dudamel by Alfredo Arias, he said that “the change was totally seen.” Returning to the final, he argued that Cali “has to be very intelligent to face Tolima, which is a very tactical team, applied, knows what it does, you have to use your head a lot, mentally not get carried away by emotion.”

Regarding the way of playing teams as closed as the ‘vinotinto y oro’, he pointed out that “you have to rotate the ball wide, you have to be fast, kick from medium distance, in one against one take advantage, in the one Against one, take advantage, seek speed from the sides, if it is closed on the inside, attack on the outside, attack on the inside if it is closed on the outside. To look at the variants of what Tolima can present, you have to have patience and intensity, matches like this end have that characteristic ”.

On the absence of Juan Fernando Caicedo and the probable appearance of Ramírez in the attack ”.

“You have to be very intelligent, the team is very organized, the level of the players has been increasing, the team individually and collectively has evolved, it has won a lot, it is more collective, more supportive, more compact.”

Of what Teófilo Gutiérrez contributes to the team, he affirmed that “leadership, management of game times, reading of the game, filling the spaces that are left free. What more can one ask for? ‘Teo has all that.

Similarly, he mentioned about the Ambato University Technician: “They want me to continue, but I’m looking at everything, they were very happy with me, but they want to count on me, but I want to change. Some coaches congratulated me, and I’m looking at options for other teams ”.

Marco Antonio Garcés

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On twitter: @marquitosgarces