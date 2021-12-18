Chivas and the new 10 that could sign, until finally Peláez went to work

Until they finally got to work, Chivas and the 10 who could sign

December 17, 2021 · 15:05 hs

Until he finally got to work Ricardo Peláez and there is an important advance with respect to the signing that may occur in the future by the chiverío, which would surprise the market and could become a candidate.

According to the report by journalist Jesús Hernández, the chiverío could surprise the market, after Ricardo Peláez finally understood that Chivas You need a creative midfielder, a 10 that takes responsibility as a leader in the dressing room and creates that atmosphere of trust.

Chivas, Vergara and the last blow to the club and the fans were too big for him

Although Hernández did not reveal the name, on social networks Rodolfo Pizarro He has already betrayed himself regarding his future and shows that his intention does want to come to the Guadalajara. The former Chivas player could be the 10th who comes to shake the locker room.

What separates Rodolfo Pizarro from Chivas?

The issue goes through the salary and the financial claims that Pizarro wants. According to data from the United States media, Pizarro wants a salary of 2 million dollars a year. However, Chivas would seek to reduce this income to 50 percent.

They vetoed him from El Tri for bringing women to the concentration, now he earns 6 thousand pesos