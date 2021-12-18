Chivas: Former Flock player will be presented with Spanish team

It is only a small detail that is missing so that the former player of Chivas and Cruz Azul, Orbelín Pineda, he becomes officially presented with Celta de Vigo of the League of Spain.

The Celtic team should only cut one of their non-EU players.

Celta president Carlos Mouriño confirmed the arrival of the Mexican midfielder, but also released the missing details to make it official. “The deadlines and dates (for his arrival in Vigo) are things of Felipe Miñambres, (sports director), but it is true that you have to wait until you have the place of foreigner to be able to register it. We have all the deadline for the entire month of January to register it, but we hope we will have a place before “, said in statements reproduced by La Voz de Galicia.

There are three non-EU members that Celta has registered at this time:

The Peruvian Renato Tapia, Peruvian midfielder who has played 17 games and has collaborated with an assist. Franco Cervi, an Argentine midfielder who in 19 games has scored three goals and given two assists. And the Brazilian Thiago Galhardo, who could be the one sacrificed, since he is on loan and is the one who has participated the least with the team, with 15 games.

Carlos Mouriño is cautious, although optimistic about it. “The withdrawal depends on them, the players and their agents, it does not depend on us. We hope to solve the problem and then we would be very happy.”

Orbelín Pineda was released by Cruz Azul before the end of his contract, so that he would have the freedom to report to Celta. The Mexican arrives as a free player. It is valued, unofficially, at eight million dollars.

The table from Vigo is the thirteenth place in the Spanish classification with 20 points.

