Chivas: The player who could be a reference in the MX League according to Michel Leaño

With the Clausura 2022 getting closer and closer and in the middle of the preseason, Chivas strategist Marcelo Michel Leaño took time to talk about one of his players who, according to his criteria, could become a benchmark not only for the Herd, but also of Liga MX.

The young rojiblanco coach, Michel Leaño, was questioned about the rumors that place the people of Guadalajara involved with the Cementeros in a possible exchange, starring Roberto Alvarado de la Maquina and Uriel Antuna from Guadalajara, whom Leaño did not hesitate to praise.

“Uriel knows that he is a very important player. He has the possibility of becoming a benchmark in Mexican soccer. He knows that he has my support.”

IMAGO7



Focused on field work

About the possible arrivals and departures in the whole of Verde Valle, Michel Leaño assured that nowadays he does not think about that and leaves everything in the hands of the board of directors, while he focuses on working with whoever is at his disposal.

“I count on all the players we play with today. As long as the directive does not give me an opposite direction, for me the squad is the one we put to play today. I am interested in people who want to be champions with this team. The directive has a lot of clear the role. Any player who meets those requirements has the doors open. “

Chivas thrashed 8-0 to his counterpart from Colima FC, in his first preparation match and Leaño was satisfied with the performance of his players.

“Today we finished the first part of the preseason, this preparation game was important, to show what we have been working on since last season. This team has to be on top and we cannot lower our arms. The team has worked very well from start to finish Today we know that we have to keep working without being satisfied. “

JL