Cleveland’s Venezuelan prospect Andrés Meléndez dies

The Venezuelan Andres Melendez, Cleveland Guardians prospect, passed away suddenly Tuesday afternoon in Miami, the team announced. The young catcher was 20 years old. No details were provided on the cause of death.

Meléndez was born in Barquisimeto and began his professional baseball career in 2018 with the Brewers. It was acquired by Cleveland in November 2019 via a trade with Milwaukee. In 2021, he played 73 games for Class-A Baja Lynchburg.

In two years with the Guardians organization, Melendez quickly made an impact on his teammates in both Lynchburg and the Arizona Rookie League. The Guardians offered the following statement:

“Meléndez is remembered by his colleagues and friends as an always smiling, positive, respectful and considerate young man who had a profound impact on others. You will be sorely missed. “Our thoughts and prayers at this time are with his family, loved ones, teammates and all those who knew him.”