Club León: Uruguayan striker Federico Martínez is a new Fiera player for the Clausura 2022 of the Liga Mx

With nine goals in the current Uruguayan tournament, the Uruguayan winger, Federico Martinez It is the new hiring of the Club Leon for the tournament Closing 2022.

From Liverpool from Montevideo, 25-year-old Martínez was one of the elements that most attracted attention in the soccer of South America for the board of the Fierce.

(We are looking for) goals, maybe someone on the wing, someone behind the nine, depending on the movements we have in the local league, “said Rodrigo Fernández at the beginning of the week.

Always in the sights of Holan

In addition to representing the colors of Liverpool, he played for Rosario Central and Independiente in Argentina, this club being where Ariel holan I had already ‘had my eye’ on him in 2018.

My original position was always extreme. I can play on the left or on the right, but on the left I feel more comfortable ”, he mentioned in those years, describing himself once hired for Independiente.

During his time at the red club, he played 13 games scoring a goal.

Offensive potential exploited in Montevideo

Federico Martinez



There were 165 matches that Martínez played for him Liverpool, scoring a total of 40 goals and adding more than 12 thousand minutes on the field of play.

He arrives in Mexico to meet up with his former technician in Uruguay, Marcelo mendez who now serves as a strategist for the Athletic of San Luis.

Federico Martínez, recharged in speed, opened the victory and made another one, with a free kick. ”, Highlighted the Uruguayan press in June 2021, moments before Méndez came to Mexico.

One of the most expensive

The transfer is given with 80% of the pass to Liverpool from Montevideo for two and a half million dollars, which makes the transfer one of the most expensive in the world. Lion. I am Fiera He was able to know that he is arriving with a three-year contract with León.

