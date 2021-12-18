Complicated outlook for Nico Castillo and the future of his professional career

The fate of the footballer Nicolas Castillo remains uncertain, after his departure from the America club to leave to defend the colors of the Rays of Necaxa, or that at least, was the last information that was had of the Chilean of 28 years. However, as a result of the thrombosis he suffered in 2020, he would still be in doubt to report with the Hydrocalides for the Closing 2022.

The born in Renca, Chile had lived through difficult moments after being out of the main approach of the Eagles of America, to later be transferred to Juventude of the Second Division of Brazil With the intention that he will regain his dynamism and his style of play, the difficulty increased after almost not having participation with the Brazilian team, returning to the Nest with the intention of being valued in the tactics of Santiago Solari, aspect that did not happen, and was related to Rays of Necaxa, despite the fact that he had a contract until the end of 2023.

Necaxa reconsidering the hiring of Castillo

The Board and the Chilean player agreed to terminate the employment contract, and even Nicolas Castillo He decided to say goodbye to the Azulcrema Institution using his social networks. Necaxa was listed as the team that would put its trust in the offensive footballer to have him back in the league. Liga MX. However, it has come to light that the striker would not stay in Aguascalientes because his state of health was not optimal for the conditions of the competitions, after he was sought and personally persuaded by the coach, Pablo Guede, according to the information provided by the sports writer, Xavi.

As a free agent, he would have a greater possibility and ease of being acquired by a club on the highest circuit, but it would seem that they are not willing to deal with the “inconveniences” of the state of health of Castle (even though it has been valued by doctors as competent), in addition to the fact that the current playing condition of Nicholas, not having had the expected regularity, it would be another impediment to being reconsidered by Necaxa. But it must be emphasized that he has remained present in training both in America as with him Youth, club where he played about 29 minutes divided into two games of the competition.