Concacaf confirms day and time of the Champions League games between Motagua vs Seattle Sounders

2021-12-17

The Concacaf, through a press release, has confirmed the days that the Motagua from Honduras, the only representative of the country in this competition, will face the Seattle Sounders of the MLS on the Champions.

The Honduran entity was paired with the Seattle Sounders in the key is knockout of the Champions from Concacaf, a contest that was recently won by the Striped from Monterrey.

The first duel of this round of 16 series between the Blues and the American team will take place in the National Stadium from Tegucigalpa on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9:00 p.m., Honduras.