Concacaf confirms day and time of the Champions League games between Motagua vs Seattle Sounders

2021-12-17
The Concacaf, through a press release, has confirmed the days that the Motagua from Honduras, the only representative of the country in this competition, will face the Seattle Sounders of the MLS on the Champions.
The Honduran entity was paired with the Seattle Sounders in the key is knockout of the Champions from Concacaf, a contest that was recently won by the Striped from Monterrey.
The first duel of this round of 16 series between the Blues and the American team will take place in the National Stadium from Tegucigalpa on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9:00 p.m., Honduras.
While the return leg will be played in U.S the following Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. The match will be held at the Lumen Field, House of Seattle Sounders.
Motagua go back to the Champions of the Concacaf after being measured in 2019 at Atlanta United of the MLS, series in which they fell 4-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in San Pedro Sula and have fallen 3-1 in U.S.
The Blues lost the opportunity to play the 2021 edition, this after having fallen in an embarrassing way in Concacaf League before him Real Estelí from Nicaragua in penalty shootout in the National Stadium in December 2020.