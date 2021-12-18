Copa Libertadores 2022: classified teams and the format of the Conmebol tournament | Football | sports

The draw will be held by Conmebol on Monday, December 20. Independiente del Valle, Emelec, U. Católica and Barcelona SC represent Ecuador.

The draw will be on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Conmebol Convention Center in Luque, Paraguay. It will only be defined for the crossovers of phases 1, 2 and 3. Independiente del Valle, Emelec, U. Católica and Barcelona SC represent Ecuador.

Teams classified by country

Ecuador (4)

Independiente del Valle (Pro League Series A champion)

Emelec (runner-up in LigaPro series A)

U. Católica (third in series A of LigaPro)

Barcelona SC (fourth in LigaPro series A)

Argentina (6 spots)

Colón (champion of the Professional League Cup)

River Plate (champion of the Professional League)

Boca Juniors (champion of the Argentine Cup 2019-20)

Vélez Sarsfield (second in the general table)

Córdoba workshops (third in the general table)

Students of La Plata (sixth of the general table)

Brazil (7)

Palmeiras (champion of the Copa Libertadores)

Athletico Paranaense (champion of the South American Cup)

Atlético Mineiro (champion of the Brazilian Serie A)

Flamengo (runner-up of the Brazilian Serie A)

Fortaleza (fourth of the Brazilian Serie A)

Corinthians (fifth of the Brazilian Serie A)

Bragantino (sixth of the Brazilian Serie A)

Fluminense (seventh of the Brazilian Serie A)

América Mineiro (eighth of the Brazilian Serie A)

Uruguay (4)

Peñarol (champion of the first division)

National (runner-up in the first division)

Plaza Colonia (third of the accumulated table)

Montevideo City Torque (fourth of the accumulated table)

Chile (4)

Universidad Católica (champion of the First Division of Chile)

Colo-Colo (runner-up in the Chilean First Division)

Audax Italiano (third in the Chilean First Division)

Everton (Chile Cup runner-up)

Colombia (4)

Deportes Tolima (champion of the Dimayor League Opening)

Colombia 2 (champion of the Dimayor League Finalization)

Colombia 3 (first located in the reclassification table of the first category A)

Atlético Nacional (Colombian Cup champion)

Paraguay (4)

Cerro Porteño (champion of the Clausura Tournament)

Libertad (Apertura tournament champion)

Guaraní (third in the accumulated table)

Olympia (fourth in the accumulated table)

Peru (4)

Alianza Lima (League 1 champion)

Sporting Cristal (runner-up in League 1)

University (third of League 1)

César Vallejo University (fourth in League 1)

Bolivia (4)

Independiente Petrolero (champion of the Professional Division of Bolivia)

Always Ready (runner-up in the Bolivian Professional Division)

The Strongest (third of the Professional Division of Bolivia)

Bolívar (fourth of the Professional Division of Bolivia)

Venezuela (4)

Deportivo Táchira (First Division champion)

Caracas (runner-up in the First Division)

Monagas (third of the accumulated table)

Deportivo Lara (fourth of the accumulated table)

Channels and other options to watch the draw live

Draw times to watch live

07:00 from Los Angeles and Tijuana

09:00 from Mexico and Houston

10:00 from Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and New York

12:00 from Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil

15:00 from England and Portugal

16:00 from Spain, Italy and Germany

Phase 1 (6 teams)

1 team from Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. The First leg matches will be from February 8 to 10 and rematches from February 15 to 17.

Phase 2 (16 teams)

2 squads from Brazil, Chile and Colombia; 1 from Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. Plus 3 winners from phase 1. Will play from February 22 to 24 and from March 1 to 3.

Phase 3 (8 teams)

8 winners of phase 2. The matches will be held from March 8 to 10 and March 15 to 17

4 losing teams will go to the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana 2022

32 teams compete in the group stage (only the 8 leaders and their guards advance to the last 16). The draw for the duels will be March 23.

5 casts from Brazil and Argentina

2 teams from Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela

The champion of the Copa Libertadores 2021

The champion of the South American Cup 2021

Plus 4 winners from phase 3.

– 8 teams that finish in third place in their respective groups will advance to the eighth of the Copa Sudamericana.

Dates to play the group stage

Date 1: from April 5 to 7

Date 2: April 12-14

Date 3: from April 26 to 28

Date 4: from May 3 to 5

Date 5: from May 17 to 19

Date 6: from May 24 to 26

Draw for the eighth, quarterfinals, semifinals and the final will be on June 1

Dates to be played