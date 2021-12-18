Cristian Castro preferred his artistic career to his children: “I was not the father I thought I was going to be”

Cristian castro He has had a great artistic career, for example recently the singer performed two poems by Pope Francis at the Vatican but unfortunately he has not had the best luck in love. From these failed relationships three children were born: Simone Candy and Mikhail Zarathustra from her marriage to Valeria Liberman and Rafaela from the Colombian Paola Erazo.

Recently in an interview with various media outside the Mexico City Airport, the 47-year-old singer commented that despite his successful musical career, he has not achieved all of his goals as a human being.

Since the singer had promised to be a more present father than as Manuel “El Loco” Váldez It was with him and he has not succeeded since he has preferred his artistic career.

“I was not the father I thought I was going to be, when I grew up I promised myself that I would be a better father than my father was with me, more present”Said Verónica Castro’s son.

“Hopefully I can dedicate more, it is very absorbing to search for songs, put on a good show, go on tours, I would like to be less selfish but I was not born for that“Added the” Azul “interpreter, who has commented that he does not see his teenage children: Simone and Mikhail Zarathustra since he does not have a good relationship with his mother.

While with his youngest daughter, Rafaela Fortunately, Cristian castro She has a better relationship with her ex-partner so her grandmother, Verónica Castro, is the one who has enjoyed the little girl.