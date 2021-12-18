Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Ramírez reveal the sex of their twins

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the gender of his twins 0:24

(CNN) – Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez revealed the sex of their unborn twins in a video that is likely to warm the hearts of millions just in time for Christmas.



This Thursday, the Manchester United superstar shared a clip on Instagram of the moment the couple’s four oldest children helped break the news to fans.

In the adorable video, the boys are seen holding two black balloons, with the boys on one side and the girls on the other.

After Rodriguez counts down from 3, 2, 1 off camera, the kids pop the balloons. Pink confetti comes out of one of the balloons, while blue confetti comes out of the other, which means that the couple is going to have … a boy and a girl.

The euphoric children shout: “It’s a boy!” While the girls chant: “It’s a girl!”

As the celebrations continue, the excitement is too much for the youngest child, 4-year-old Mateo, who begins to cry.

Ronaldo, 36, wrote at the bottom of the video: “Where life begins and love never ends ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #bendito.”

He was soon showered with messages of congratulations from his fans and other celebrities, and his Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford wrote, “Congratulations bro,” along with a heart emoji.

Ronaldo’s first daughter with Rodríguez, Alana Martina, was born in 2017. He is also the father of twins Eva and Mateo, whom he welcomed through a surrogate in 2017. The doting father also has Cristiano Jr. , 11, from an ex-partner who has never been publicly named.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez announced that they were expecting the twins in October, with a photo of the couple hugging and holding an ultrasound.

“Delighted to announce that we are expecting twins,” the Portuguese sports icon then told his 377 million Instagram followers. “Our hearts are full of love … we can’t wait to meet you.”