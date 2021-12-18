Cruz Azul offers Luis Romo but from Chivas de Guadalajara they ‘think’ the negotiation

Details of a negotiation that can mark a ‘before and after’ in the Mexican soccer pass market continue to appear. Chivas de Guadalajara Y Blue Cross are the main protagonists of an operation that includes footballers of the stature of Roberto Alvarado Y Uriel Atuna, but in which the names of Luis Romo Y Santiago Gimenez.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

According to information from Gabriel Tamayo, a contributor to the newspaper El Informador, from Jalisco, the cement makers offered Romo to the Guadalajara group. However, from the rojiblancas offices they thought about it on more than one occasion due to the high salary that the footballer receives and demanded.

“Incredible what happens at the negotiating table with Cruz Azul. The Machine offered Romo for Antuna, but what do you think, that Chivas backed down because they don’t want to pay him the salary he asks for, which by the way is not much more than what Antuna already charges. God grabs them confessed“, wrote the communicator through his social networks.

And it is that from Cruz Azul they want to avoid another ‘case Orbelin Pineda‘. The nicknamed ‘Maguito’ goes with the free road to Celta Vigo, of the First Division of Spain, in this month of December with the letter of freedom after not renewing his contract with La Maquina, and Romo, who ends his relationship in six months, could choose the same route.

Hence the interest of the celestial team to include Romo in the negotiations with Chivas, however, from the Flock they did not accept the conditions of the Sinaloa-born and opted for Roberto Alvarado in the exchange for Uriel Antuna. The ‘Louse’ would be reporting with the staff of Michel Leaño in the middle of next week.