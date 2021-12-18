Cruz Azul would already have the signing of Unai Bilbao assured

Everything seems to indicate that this year will also be the good one for Cruz Azul in signings, since the Spanish defender Unai Bilbao has been one of the Most desired footballers in La Noria in the last pass markets and his arrival would be just a few details to be finalized.

And it is that, according to information from the MedioTiempo portal, the 27-year-old, who until Opening 2021 played for him Athletic San Luis I’d be very close to becoming the second reinforcement of La Maquina for him Closing 2022.

As accepted in previous markets, Unai Bilbao’s wish is to reach Mexico City and slip into the Cruz Azul t-shirt, so it would be a matter of fine-tuning the last details of the negotiation with the Potosí team so that it reaches The Ferris Wheel, where you they would offer a three-year contract.

It should be noted that the latest publication of the Spanish defender in his social networks it was from his native land, in Bilbabo, located in Vizcaya, Spain, in the company of his daughter, on December 3, while this week he reported for the last time in saint Louis.

Unai Bilbao’s numbers in the Apertura 2021