Cruz Azul would have offered Luis Romo to Chivas

The Stove football in Cruz Azul for the Closing 2022 is still quite moved, because so far three casualties have already been registered in the team and finally the first reinforcement, with the arrival of Christian Tabó, but the information does not stop and one of the great protagonists is Luis Romo.

And it is that, at the last minute, a version emerged that places the cement containment in the orbit of Chivas, because the directive of Machine hHe was opening offered one of his best men to the Herd.

This was announced by the journalist Gabriel Tamayo, a specialist in the day-to-day life of the rojiblanco team, who revealed that the Cruz Azul’s board of directors put Luis Romo’s file on the table, as part of the negotiation for Uriel antuna, with the intention of outputting it before expire your contract and leave for free, as will happen with Orbelín Pineda.

“The Machine offered Romo for Antuna, but what do you think, that Chivas backed down because they don’t want to pay you the salary you ask for, which by the way is not much more than what Antuna already charges. God grab them confessed “, wrote the journalist.

And it is that, although he stressed that Until now, the Guadalajara team would not have accepted due to the player’s high salary, the MedioTiempo portal revealed that the Guard1anes MVP 2021 in one of the “great obsessions” of the tapatío strategist, Marcelo Míchel Leaño, who asked the rojiblanca directive do everything possible to hire him, he even pointed out that in reality the exchange would be for Fernando Beltrán, well in the negotiation for the ‘Brujo’ the change for Roberto Alvarado is maintained, while Alejandro mayorga would arrive as a ‘pylon’ on loan.

To the Sinaloan footballer only has one year left on his contract with the cement set, that is, until December 2022, however, the board has not been able to reach an agreement with the 26-year-old gamer to sign your renewal for the high salary you want; it is so that urgently I would be looking for a way out for get back some of the money you invested.

It should be noted that the Luis Romo’s priority is to go to Europe, but far from the versions of the possible interest of Celta de Vigo and Deportivo Alavés, so far there is no formal offer for the multi-functional and selected Mexican soccer player, so that today it is doing the preseason in Cancun with Cruz Azul.