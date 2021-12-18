Cryptocurrencies: how much does it cost to buy a house and a car in Bitcoin

According to a study by the French consultancy Chappuis Halder & Cie, more than 52.4 million people globally invest in cryptocurrencies.

Argentina plays a leading role in this context since, according to a report by Chainalysis, It is positioned as the tenth country in the world with the most number of crypto investors.

Along these lines, more and more Argentines are adopting cryptocurrencies not only to save without limits and without stocks, but also they are also encouraged to sell goods in digital currencies.

Through platforms such as Mercado Libre and CryptoAvisos, there are already notices of houses, apartments, villas and lots; as well as high-end cars, trucks and motorcycles that accept only cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.

Here is a complete guide of everything that must be taken into account when buying or selling a good in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

Buying an apartment, house or lot in cryptocurrencies: what you need to know

How is the sale of real estate in Argentina? Do you already have a regulatory framework?

Since April of this year, The Argentine Real Estate Chamber (CIA) began training developers, construction companies and real estate companies in the country on new forms of payment with cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin.

How do the transactions work? The transfer of the money is done immediately, as well as the accreditation in the destination account.

But instead of acquiring the property with traditional money, the buyer deposits crypto dollars – such as DAI, USDC or USDT – that are paired one to one with the US dollar and always have a stable value of US $ 1.

If the buyer has Bitcoin, what is usually asked of him is to sell that portfolio and transform it into stable coins. That is to say, to the owner you are going to transfer is USDT, for example.

So, the moment the operation is done there is no fluctuation, the amount is the same as if you were making a transfer or a cash payment.

For this reason, according to industry sources, there are no geographical limits to make the transaction and the costs are lower.

Digital dollars, the “salvation” of savers: what they are, where they are bought and how they are used

Where can I buy real estate with cryptocurrencies?

This year, Mercado Libre launched a new category of property sales with cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin. On its official site (or by clicking on this link) you can access the 100% crypto section of the e-commerce platform and filter according to the amount of bitcoins you want to spend.

The page also details the steps of the transaction: first, the person must find the property they want to acquire.

Second, you should contact the real estate agency listed in the publication and inquire about the cryptocurrency transaction.

Finally, the real estate agency will be in charge of making the conversion on the day of the operation and transferring the property to the name of the buyer.

Another platform where you can get real estate in cryptocurrencies is Crypto Notices, a site dedicated solely to uniting Argentines who want to buy and sell products in cryptocurrencies. The platform is not a payment mediator and works like a digital window.

The differential of CryptoAvisos is that it does not accept publications expressed in Argentine pesos or dollars but can only be traded with Bitcoin, Ethereum, DAI and USDT.

In Mercado Libre, all prices are in US dollars and the person must contact the real estate to make the conversion to crypto.

On the other hand, in Crypto Notices all the publications are in cryptocurrencies such as DAI, USDT, USDC or BUSD.

What real estate can be bought with cryptocurrencies?

In Crypto Notices they are achieved departments of two rooms in the Federal Capital for 93,600 USDT; houses fifths for sale in the interior of the country for 75,000 USDT; departments three environments on the Atlantic Coast that are around 299,000 USDT; three-room apartments in Belgrano for 220,000 DAI; and more.

Source: CryptoAvisos.

In Mercado Libre, properties are divided into three large categories, according to their value: on the one hand, those that are worth less than 1.5 bitcoin; those that cost between 1.5 and two bitcoins; and thirdly, those that trade at more than 2 bitcoins.

In the latter you can find houses in Vicente López; apartments in Recoleta, San Nicolás or Villa Crespo; fifth houses; and well ventures.

Source: Free Market

Cars in cryptocurrencies: how much they cost and where to buy them

On the one hand, the CryptoAvisos platform allows users to sell motorcycles, cars, vans and trucks in digital dollars.

For example, in the category “vehicles” (in this link you enter) you get trucks Of the brand Volvo for 30,000 UST (the digital dollar of the Terra blockchain); motorcycles Yamaha from the Fazer 250 line for 2,250 USDT; a car Volkswagen Passat for 8,500 USDT; vans Amarok for 13,000 DAI; among others.

On the other hand, this year, the business of selling cars in cryptocurrencies also reached traditional dealerships.

Buenbit, the Argentine cryptocurrency exchange, closed an alliance with Espasa, the official Volkswagen concessionaire.

From now on, Espasa will allow its clients pay with cryptocurrencies through Buenbit in its five branches of the concessionaire in the City of Buenos Aires.

To buy a zero kilometer car, pay for subscriptions to savings plans, buy spare parts and official maintenance services, customers can use their digital wallet with stable cryptocurrencies USDT or DAI as a means of payment.