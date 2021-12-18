Cuban singer-songwriter Vicente Feliú passed away

Vicente Feliú at the Meeting of the Social Song of Latin America and the Caribbean, in Buenos Aires, in May 2015. The Cuban singer-songwriter, one of the founders of the La Nueva Trova movement, died on December 17 as a result of a heart attack.

The singer-songwriter Vicente Feliú, one of the founders of the Nueva Trova in Cuba, died on December 17 in Havana as a result of a heart attack. He was 74 years old.

In the early 1970s, Feliú joined the innovative Sound Experimentation Group of the ICAIC (Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry), and later founded the Nueva Trova movement together with Silvio Rodríguez, Pablo Milanés, Noel Nicola, Eduardo Ramos, Augusto Blanca, Sara González and other young musicians, including Carlos Gómez, who lives in Miami and developed a broad career as part of the duo Carlos y Marta.

The Nueva Trova sought to rescue the sounds of the Cuban Traditional Trova, which was cultivated by great figures such as the Matamoros trio, María Teresa Vera, Sindo Garay and Miguelito Cuní, among other voices, and which emphasized the quality of the lyrics and the guitar accompaniment. .

The Cuban Nueva Trova, which joined the Latin American Protest Song, ended up becoming a vehicle for the dissemination of the Cuban government, which carried its ideology of exporting revolutions to the rest of the continent.

With lyrics such as “Believe me if you don’t see me and I don’t tell you anything / If one day I get lost and never come back. / Believe me I want to be a machete in the middle of the harvest / Ferocious bullet at the center of combat”, Feliú ratified his commitment to the system .

In addition to being an artist, he was an official of cultural institutions for several decades and also a leader of the Nueva Trova.

Vicente was the older brother of the troubadour Santiago Feliú “Santiaguito”, who died in 2014, which in turn is part of the Novísima Trova, in which singer-songwriters such as Carlos Varela, Frank Delgado and Gerardo Alfonso stood out. Artists who later went into exile such as Amaury Gutiérrez, Pavel Urkiza and Gema Corredera also integrated this trend.

Feliú wrote Che, guide and example, dedicated to Ernesto Guevara, and also a subject to the Zapatista Army of National Liberation, along with Santiago.

Some troubadours like him and Silvio, for example, have kept narrating messianic and Troyesque events from a reality far removed from the disastrous Cuban revolution and from the people that has nothing to do with their titanic and heroic prose about it.#Cuba #Homeland – Manuel Paneque (@manuel_paneque) December 18, 2021

In Miami, the musician and composer Manuel Paneque said in a tweet that it seems “crazy to unlink the work of the human being.”

“Some troubadours like him and Silvio, for example, have kept narrating messianic and Troyesque events from a reality far removed from the disastrous Cuban revolution and from the people that has nothing to do with their titanic and heroic prose about it,” said Paneque.

At this moment there are several artists imprisoned in Cuba for expressing their opposition to the regime or for participating in the massive protest on July 11, including rapper Maykel Osorbo, one of the interpreters of the Latin Grammy-winning song, Homeland and Life, also a hymn of the marches and discontent on the island.

