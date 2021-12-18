Cubs announce seven hires

CHICAGO – The Cubs continue to work on improving their depth by adding seven uninvited players to the roster for camps.
On Friday, Chicago announced seven minor league signings:
Stephen Gonsalves, LZ: The southpaw had a cup of coffee with the Red Sox (three games in 2021) and the Twins (seven in 2018). At the Boston farm, Gonsalves struck out 103 opponents and walked 52 in 73 innings with a 4.83 ERA.
PJ Higgins (C): Higgins was selected in the 2015 Amateur Draft by the Cubs and finally made the Big Top in 2021. He was 1-for-23 in a nine-game span, before suffering a season-ending injury in June.
Jonathan Holder (RHP): The Cubs signed the 28-year-old mountaineer last offseason, but a shoulder injury cost him the season. Holder spent parts of the 2016-2020 seasons with the Yankees, posting a 4.38 ERA in 157 appearances.
Mark Leiter Jr. (RHP): Last year, Leiter split his time between Double-A and Triple-A at the Detroit farms, with a 3.77 ERA, 145 strikeouts and 31 walks in 114.2 stretches.
Dixon Machado (INF): The Venezuelan was with the Tigers between 2015 and 2018, but now comes from playing the last two seasons in Korea.
Locke St. John (RHP): At Triple-A Toledo with Detroit last year, St. John had a 2.58 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 25 walks in 59.1 stretches.
Ildemaro Vargas (INF): The 30-year-old Venezuelan went through the Cubs in 2020 and 2021 as a versatile option. Last year, Vargas played 34 games in the majors between the Cubs, Pirates and D-Backs.