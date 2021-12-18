Daniel Ortega says that the Police and the Army obey the “mandate of Christ”

President Daniel Ortega told the Police on several occasions that his mission is to “defend the peace and security of others” during the graduation – on Thursday night, December 16 – of twenty-seven of the Walter Mendoza Academy cadets. The message challenges the world that has denounced the repeated and systematic human rights abuses committed against citizens by the regime.

Ortega, whose Government is questioned by the majority of the international community Due to the repression and the illegitimate votes of November 7, which secured a fourth consecutive term, he attributed the actions of his repressive forces to a Christian mystique.

“Whoever joins the Police knows that he does not enter to get rich, just like someone who joins the Army. They come with a mission, which is the mandate of Christ: love your neighbor as yourself. They are willing to give their lives to defend the peace and security of others, which are the Nicaraguan families, ”said the president.

The event was also chaired by his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo, the police headquarters and the Army command, to send a message of internal strength, just when the international isolation is greater and, to counteract it, the Executive seeks support with China, Cuba, Venezuela and Russia.

Ortega said that the protests of April 2018 should not be “forgotten”, while attacking at another time the “Judas” and “Caínes” who ask for intervention against Nicaragua by highlighting the legacy of the hero Benjamin Zeledón, assassinated in 1912 and whom Police dedicated the promotion of officers with flattery such as listening to the director tell Ortega and Murillo that they are heirs to the legacy of Zeledón and Sandino.

In 2018, thousands of citizens demanded a change of government dissatisfied with Ortega and Murillo. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) documented 355 murders, 2,000 wounded and more than 100,000 people exiled to protect their safety, as a result of the repression.

However, in the official speech, Ortega insists that there was an “attempted coup” with the protests, an indication of which the human rights organizations found no evidence and, on the contrary, described the commission of crimes against them. humanity against citizens and the excessive use of force to quell the critical demonstrations of the dictatorship.

“It should not be forgotten that unfortunately there are always those who want to harm the people, destroy the programs that are being developed for the benefit of the poor, the priority and the reason for being of our Governments is to serve the country, defending the sovereignty of the country to guarantee peace and stability, to lift the Nicaraguan people out of poverty, ”insisted the president.

Since September 2018, in addition, the Police have kept strict control of citizens, preventing protests by opponents and keeping them under siege even at the doors of their homes in a de facto state that has meant that the civil rights of Nicaraguans were violated.

For Murillo, the police are heroes. “We know that they are heroes, because regardless of whether they are young they have a heroic attitude. Because they know that being in the Police is serving families, and it is, at the risk of one’s life, guaranteeing security and tranquility between homes and communities ”, she added in her speech after that of her husband.

The vice president also said that, as a government, they know how transcendental it is to live in peace, because they have been victims of “vandalism and terrorism”, “which finds justice in these times”, when the regime is also accused of manipulating justice and open processes against opponents, reaching more than 160 political prisoners.

However, what she observes is that they have tried to promote division between families and sow weeds. “We say that we are a people with strength of victories, strength of spirit, strength of victories, and we say that every day, when we commit ourselves to strengthening peace, we commit ourselves to strengthening unity, because it is in union that we guarantee peace”, Murillo encouraged.

Leadership and cadets confirm loyalty

Ortega and Murillo’s message found an echo in the police authorities and also among the graduates. The head of the institution, the first commissioner Francisco Díaz – the father-in-law of the presidential couple – ratified the police loyalty to the supreme leadership presided over by the president.

The best student of the graduation, Inspector Néstor Arancibia, lined up and also flattered the presidential couple, attacking the “bad sons of the country”, the “wimp” who attacked “stability and peace” by committing acts “Abominable terrorism”, referring to the 2018 protests.

“We promise to continue strengthening a dignified homeland for all, demonstrating our love for Nicaragua, we swear, to our revolution and to our supreme leadership, loyalty and obedience,” said Arancibia before Murillo’s pleased gaze.

For the graduate, “these abominable acts of terrorism and vandalism (those of 2018), taught us that we must be vigilant to defend Nicaraguan families and remember at all times that peace is not a game.”

The presidential couple later responded to the adulation and the dictator wondered what would become of Nicaragua without the mystique and vocation of service of both the police and the military, institutions founded during the Sandinista revolution in 1979. In the official media, the speech of the young man graduating.

Call Colombia “a narco-state”

Another key moment in Ortega’s appearance at the Police Academy was when he launched multiple attacks on Colombia, which has questioned the human rights violations committed against Nicaraguans. He described the South American country as a “narco-state.”

The Sandinista leader said they have no morals to talk about the DD issue. H H. when, since the signing of the peace accords with the FARC in 2016, murder continues.

“With what moral authority can Colombia speak of security, of human rights, in Nicaragua, if human rights are permanently violated there? We would like there to be peace in Colombia, but they are assassinated every day, ”Ortega reiterated, referring to a country with which he maintains a border conflict in international courts.

Verbal attacks on countries critical to his management, such as Colombia, Canada, the United States and the European Union are part of the strategy with which Ortega justifies his policy of “non-intervention”, when in reality those nations are demanding a restoration of democracy, which involves the immediate release of political prisoners.

The Nicaraguan Executive this year celebrated the graduation of 3,402 officers from the Walter Mendoza Academy, of which 27 cadets graduated this Thursday with degrees in police science. Of the total, 185 were trained as anti-narcotics agents and 90 are from the intelligence area, among other specialties.