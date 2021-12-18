Daniela Castro in mourning, Javier Castro, her father, dies | Instagram

Regrettable news! The beloved soap opera villain, Daniela Castro is suffering a painful loss, as her father Javier Castro He just died last Friday, December 17, after having been hospitalized for several days.

With the secrecy that characterizes the beloved and talented actress Daniela castro, the news broke without further details of how and why his beloved and also famous father, the musician Javier Castro, died.

What is known in this regard is that Mr. Javier had been hospitalized for days as a result of the consequences of Covid-19; However, the situation of the Televisa star’s father would become so complicated that Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV assured that Castro had to make the decision to disconnect his father to let him rest.

Quiroz pointed out that many relatives of Daniela Castro would be finding out through the media and social networks that Javier Castro would have been ill and that he would have died, since Benito Castro indicated long ago that the famous woman was away from her family and supported her father in the same situation.

Twelve years ago, Daniela would have faced the hard departure of her mother Antonieta Arellano and would have taken care of her father from that moment, who would finally end up in a coma and intubated by the consequences of Covid-19.

Daniela castro She is characterized by being a very hermetic woman with her private life and staying away from scandals; However, the one that was more than great was the one in which she was accused of having stolen some items in the United States.

It was said that this beautiful woman had a problem, the same that made her steal despite not having the need to do something like that because she had a high economic position and was able to pay what she wanted easily.

At that time, images of the actress in trouble emerged, proving the accusations; however, an agreement was reached and it did not go beyond a good scandal in the media.

Many people agreed that it should indeed be a problem in the dear Daniela, because she has enough money to pay for her purchases without having to do something like that that would get her into trouble.

Castro is loved and admired by many people who enjoy seeing her as a villain in soap operas, the actress has a strong personality and talent that perfectly interprets these types of characters.