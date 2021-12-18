Daughter of Bibi Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo ends up in the hospital

Alejandra Capetillo / Instagram

Alejandra Capetillo, daughter of the actors Eduardo Capetillo Y Bibi Gaytan, He told his Instagram followers that he had to go urgently to the hospital after starting to feel bad, after attending a friend’s event in Madrid, the city where he lives.

“It was out of nowhere, I don’t know what happened to me, apart he climbed super fast. The joke is that I went to an event and I was fine and out of nowhere, at night, I started to feel cold in my bones, from my feet to my back. , I began to feel frozen cold. My bone began to ache and I said: ‘Something is happening’, “said the young woman on Instagram.

At one point she thought it could be hunger, but once she went to dinner with a friend and it was still the same, she realized that something was not right.

“They were really chills … It hurt to move from the cold that I started to have. Every time I was climbing more. I got home and realized that it was not normal. I checked my temperature and said ‘this is fever‘. Said and done, it was 39 ° C, I was melting, “he said.

The 22-year-old immediately called her parents, who told her to go immediately to the hospital, despite her phobia of doctors.

“I dialed my parents and they told me: ‘You are going to the hospital right now.’ .

With all these symptoms, the family believed that it was covid-19, but to everyone’s surprise so far that is not the cause of their discomfort.

“Obviously, the first question was if I had covid. They did the test and until now I am negative“, He said.

“Thank God, negative in covid; even so I have one of those monumental flu, but I am better. With pure tea I am improving,” he added.

Last January Ale went through a similar situation, but this time it was confirmed that he was positive for the coronavirus. “Inside everything I feel good, I feel like a flu. My throat and muscles ache, but in all thanks to God I’m fine, “he said at the time.

