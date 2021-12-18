Days and times of the round of 16 of the Concachampions

The Concachampions already knows the programming for the duels of the round of 16.

The Concacaf released this Friday the official calendar for the back and forth matches of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League 2022, where the 16 clubs classified will try to search advance round, this will start from February 15-17 and will conclude from 22 to 24 of the same month to determine who will classify quarter finals.

Concacaf indicated that the competition format will continue in the same way, with a round of direct elimination with back and forth matches, being the worst ranked those who start playing local and then it will be time to visit, as had already been determined in the contest draw two days ago.

These are the days and times of the games:

Round of 16 – first leg

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

6:00 PM (7:00 PM) Cavaly AS (HAI) vs New England Revolution (USA)

8:00 PM (7:00 PM) Santos de Guápiles (CRC) vs New York City FC (USA)

10:00 PM (9:00 PM) Santos Laguna (MEX) vs CF Montreal (CAN)

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

6:00 PM (5:00 PM) CD Guastatoya (GUA) vs Club León (MEX)

8:00 PM (8:00 PM) Forge FC (CAN) vs Cruz Azul (MEX)

10:00 PM (9:00 PM) Deportivo Saprissa (CRC) vs Pumas UNAM (MEX)

Thursday, February 17, 2022

8:00 PM (7:00 PM) FC Communications (GUA) vs Colorado Rapids (USA)

10:00 PM (9:00 PM) FC Motagua (HON) vs Seattle Sounders FC (USA)

Round of 16 – Lap

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

6:00 PM (6:00 PM) New England Revolution (USA) vs Cavaly AS (HAI)

8:30 PM (8:30 PM) CF Montreal (CAN) vs Santos Laguna (MEX)

10:30 PM (9:30 PM) Club León (MEX) vs CD Guastatoya (GUA)

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

6:00 PM (6:00 PM) New York City FC (USA) vs Santos de Guápiles (CRC)

8:30 PM (6:30 PM) Colorado Rapids (USA) vs FC Communications (GUA)

10:30 PM (9:30 PM) Pumas UNAM (MEX) vs Deportivo Saprissa (CRC)

Thursday, February 24, 2022

8:30 PM (7:30 PM) Cruz Azul (MEX) vs Forge FC (CAN)

10:30 PM (7:30 PM) Seattle Sounders FC (USA) vs FC Motagua (HON)

For the quarterfinals, the winners of matches 1, 3, 5 and 7 of the round of 16 will play the game of return at home. For the Semifinals and Finals, the return matches will be at the stadium of the club with the best performance in each series. This will be determined based on the wins, draws and, if necessary, the goal difference, in the previous rounds of SCCL 2022.

The winner of this elite club competition will be crowned regional champion of clubs and will represent the Confederation at the FIFA Club World Cup 2022, the last champion is the Monterrey from Mexico that for this edition he could not classify.