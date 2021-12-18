Dembélé makes fun of Barça and Joan Laporta makes’ the sight g …

The contractual situation of the FC Barcelona with Ousmane Dembélé seems to be nothing more than a joke in bad taste. Less than two weeks into the winter market, the Frenchman continues without giving a position on the latest renewal offer made by the Blaugrana entity. The player is free to negotiate with any team as of January 1, and in the summer he could leave the Camp Nou at ‘zero cost’.

Xavi Hernández continues to maintain his desire for the attacker to be under his orders, since he considers that “he may be the best in his position”. Joan Laporta, president of the club, is also optimistic about the forward’s permanence and “knows he wants to stay.” But nevertheless, both statements seem only a gesture of empathy with a footballer who, in four and a half years as a Barça player, has only scored 29 goals.

As ‘unbalancing’ as ‘El Mosquito’ may seem, the reality is that his physical conditions are not optimal to be in the elite of football. His constant injuries are a reflection of his lack of commitment to the institution, and to the sport itself. Despite this, the winger is still the second highest paid of the entire squad, only behind Philippe Coutinho. The irony is more than present, and it is that the Frenchman still doubts whether or not to accept an offer that, for what he has shown, continues to be very generous.

Born in Vernon, Dembélé arrived in Barcelona with the hope of filling the vacancy that Neymar had left when he left for Paris. With a total cost of 135 million euros, the bands have been too big for him. Xavi knows that Ansu Fati is about to recover, and that he must get another winger in winter to fill the vacancy that the former Borussia Dortmund would leave in 2022. Ferran Torres has already said “yes”, but the negotiations are not yet closed with Manchester City. If Barça want to straighten out their season and correct the mistake they made in the 2017/18 season, they must ‘hit the nail on the head’ in January.

Barcelona needs to slam the door

Although it is necessary to sign in the transfer market, more important is to give way to players who are not being decisive. Coutinho, Dembélé and Samuel Umtiti are the three candidates to leave the institution. Three pieces that are on the podium of the best paid in the club, and also of those who show the least. The Brazilian does not finish adapting to the game scheme of the Egarense coach, while Ousmane does not have the forcefulness or physical strength to remain in the team. The defender, meanwhile, was not the same again since he arrived from Olympique Lyon. The cards are on the table and Laporta must stop turning a blind eye.