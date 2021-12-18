Denisse La Pantera Novoa recounts bizarre street flirting

Telemundo

Denisse Novoa opened her Instagram for her followers to share what they consider the worst “pick up lines” or “flirting prayers”, after recounting in her stories the uncomfortable situation she lived with a man, while relaxing alone in a cafe.

According to the former Exatlon United States participant, it all started when she saw a subject approaching with her daughter and a cute dog. “The man must have seen my face of joy when I saw the puppy, because he approached very kindly and let me pet him. Suddenly he tells me “whenever you want you can come to take care of him”, it was very strange, why would I say something like that? ” story.

The actress expressed that she was uncomfortable with the comment of the man she chose to call John. “Don’t be a John, please,” he asked his followers, who quickly shared their experiences.

“Once I was walking with my girl and an ox told me” Dial, let’s raise her together “,” Once they told me: Oops daddy I would like to be cute to climb on that one “, and” You dropped the candy wrapper “, they were some of the phrases that his followers shared with him.

“Uff, please, don’t be that person,” stressed the 27-year-old actress, as she was surprised by the comments.

The Mexican always shares her reflections and thoughts with her more than 250,000 followers, who celebrate her humor and creativity. And it is these same qualities that are allowing him to open doors in what was for a long time his dream: acting.

The athlete confirmed a while ago that she will be part of the cast of the Telemundo telenovela, La Mujer de mi Vida, where she will play Yenni, and will be broadcast starting next year. “This is a true love story that will reach the hearts of the public as they see themselves reflected in the characters who face challenges and family problems, where love will be the key to overcoming everything,” Telemundo reported in a statement.

“Another photo here in character. I had fun recording Yenni a lot, she really is half toasted… they will tell me next year when the series comes out, ”the Mexican wrote.

Her followers were quick to congratulate her and express their joy at seeing her succeed in one of her passions. “Good Denise that you are doing a series. You deserve the best you will see, we miss you a lot “and” Always beautiful my beautiful panther, greetings to you precious “, were some of the comments they left. As if this was not enough, the Panther also confirmed that he participated in a Netflix series.