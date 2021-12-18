Diego Valdés revealed what is important to him on his arrival at Club América

The arrival of Diego Valdes calmed the waters that in Coapa they flowed with a strong current. It is that the atmosphere was not only agitated by the lack of titles, but by the way in which the Eagles of America they saw how another season they were left empty-handed. That is why the arrival of the Chilean was essential to pass a somewhat calmer end of the year.

Regarding the arrival of the steering wheel, he said goodbye to Santos Laguna and during the week he was already touring the facilities of the training ground of the Cream blue. Once the medical examinations were passed, he proceeded to sign a bond for two years with the possibility of extending it for one more if the objectives were met.

But that was not all Diego Valdes did as a brand new member of the main men’s team that drives Santiago Solari. In addition, he gave an interview to the TUDN signal, in which he made clear what his thoughts are as a result of having the responsibility of adding himself to a cast with the sports emergencies that they present the Eagles.

“I know that you are required to be at the top, win championships, go out and play on any field and win. The important thing in soccer is to win. A coach I had told us: ‘The draw is useless, only to win.”, said the 27-year-old South American midfielder who, by the way, was selected by the MX League as one of the components of the ideal formation of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament.

Diego Valdés has already been licensed until the start of the preseason

Diego Valdes, after appearing at Coapa to comply with the rigorous tests to execute its incorporation to the cast of the Eagles of America from Santiago Solari, was released by the institution. The Chilean will now take a few days off and will appear on Monday, December 27 with the rest of his teammates for the start of the preseason.