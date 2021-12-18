Dr. Enrique Rojas, awarded the Pasteur de Medicina e Investigación

ANDl Dr. Enrique Rojas, Professor of Psychiatry and Director of the Spanish Institute for Psychiatric Research in Madrid, has just received the Pasteur Prize for Medicine and Research, awarded by the European Competitiveness Association, by his career as a psychiatrist and researcher.

Professor Enrique Rojas he was a student of his father, Luis Rojas Ballesteros, one of the first Spanish psychiatrists who did his training in Germany. He was also a student of the doctors Lopez Ibor, Vallejo-Nágera Y Alonso Fernandez. He was a professor in 1984 and since then his academic and clinical work has been very intense.

Speaking to El Confidencial, Dr. Rojas recalls: “I started with my father, who was my first great teacher. I owe a lot to him and also to my mother, who was an exceptional woman for her time. “

Has sold more than three million books, what have been translated into many languages, from English to Russian, through German or Polish, Italian or Portuguese. His research has mainly focused on three major themes: suicide, depression and anxiety. Your book ‘Studies on suicide’ it was a job done on a sample of 213 unsuccessful suicide attempts, with a very novel research protocol, trying to analyze the main causes and motives that lead to this self-injurious behavior. We were able to find out that “94% of suicide attempts come from deep depression, serious, and in turn within that percentage, 52% of bipolar depressions, which are those in which the mood oscillates from euphoria to depression “.

And he insists: “Dr. López Ibor and my father directed my doctoral thesis, as advertised above. He taught with his words and with his silences. He was a great clinician. “And he continues:” I remember how practical it was and how easy it was for contact with neurotic patients, with highly complex personality disorders. Thanks to him I entered the Editorial Planeta in 1984 “.

The writer’s side

Has participated in numerous Book Fairs, from Frankfurt to Buenos Aires or New York. A few days ago he was in the Guadalajara Book Fair (Mexico), where he presented his latest book and gave a course at the Palco Theater on emotional intelligence before more than 900 attendees, 8 hours long.

He has published two types of books: some clinical and another essay. Many of them have been on the ‘bestseller’ lists for many weeks. Just brought to light ‘Everything you have to know about life’, which was presented a few days ago in Madrid by the mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida and by his daughter Marián Rojas Estapé, also a psychiatrist. It is a text with many psychological themes: will, love, happiness, overcoming defeats and a long etcetera.

“In February 2022 a new book of mine comes out directly in English: ‘Love is a challenge’. In the Excepter publishing house, in New York”

The presentation was made by the president of the European Association, Jose Luis Barceló, and the journalist Ana García Lozano was the master of ceremonies for the event. This was followed by a dinner at the Hotel Palace in Madrid.

New projects

“In February 2022 a new book of mine comes out directly in English: ‘Love is a challenge’. At the Excepter Publishing House in New York. A text in which I try to explain how to get the affective choice right and how to maintain the stability of the couple. ANDn 2022 I want to release a new book on happiness, with my daughter Isabel. And he confesses the keys to his success: “The first, my family: I have one exceptional woman and five children who fill me from top to bottom. The second, that I am a worker in the construction of psychiatry: I am on site every day “.