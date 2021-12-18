Earthquake in Barranquilla: There is an end of the cycle in the Junior

The Junior de Barranquilla prepares for important changes in the 2022 season

December 17, 2021 · 21:10 hs

After not qualifying for the Grand Final of the BetPlay League of the First A in Colombia, the Junior of Barranquilla will see several important changes for the start of the 2022 campaign. The ‘shark’ finished second in the home run A six points of the leader and finalist against Tolima, Deportivo Cali by Rafael Dudamel.

Such results led to the Junior board deciding to head in new directions, and before this they made official the dismissal of coach Arturo Reyes as head of the first team. In such a situation, the search for a new technician has begun for Barranquilla and with it a new cycle in the institution.

Names such as Lucas Pusineri or Alexander Guimaraes (with a recent past at Atlético Nacional) have sounded to occupy the Junior bench, but from Argentina they point out that Argentine coach Gustavo Costas would be chosen for the position. “The parties’ lawyers have already crossed contracts and, if there are no inconveniences, be announced in the next few hours,” they indicated from the TyC Sports media.

If the return of Gustavo Costas came true, he would return to Colombian football five years later. The Argentine led the Independiente de Santa Fe, two leagues, two superleagues and the international Suruga Bank, so for Junior it would be to have a technician contrasted in Colombia and a winner.