Edinson Cavani accelerates as the main reinforcement option for Barcelona

BARCELONA – Edinson Cavani aims to become Barcelona’s emergency signing in the winter market that is just around the corner and that should alleviate the catastrophic lack of goal suffered by the Barça team.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United has caused the Uruguayan forward, who will turn 35 in February and whose contract ends at the end of this season, to have lost much prominence in the Red Devils but the 17 goals he scored in 39 official matches last season or his numbers in Paris Saint-Germain (200 goals in 301 games) credit him as a bet of immediate performance.

Getty Images

According to various information, Boca Juniors contacted Cavani to convey his interest in hiring him next year but the player rejected the invitation, warning that his future was in Barcelona, ​​a fact that Barça club sources told ESPN would not be assured at all Although the Uruguayan is among the names that the club is considering as a reinforcement in this market.

Although in recent weeks the names of strikers who would be, or are, in the sights of Barça have multiplied, among whom an Alexis Sánchez finally appeared whose representative offered him directly to the club, the footballer who has the greatest consensus is the veteran Uruguayan scorer, pending all parties to the movements that the executives may specify at the Camp Nou.

The 100 best soccer players and coaches in the world, chosen by the experts of ESPN. Complete list

Well valued by Xavi, a fundamental issue, Cavani already had contacts with Barça in which an initial plan was put on the table that would contemplate his incorporation as a loan from United until the end of the season and from there a contract for the next one with another optional, with a salary adjusted to the financial reality of the club and in which the variables (performance bonuses) would have a very prominent specific weight.

HOLE

But the arrival of Cavani is not the only one that Barcelona is contemplating, which continues to have a clear objective in Ferran Torres despite the difficulties that his signing entails in this immediate market in January, the main issue on which he focuses the club is in lightening the salary mass, an essential condition to be able to reinforce the staff.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN + and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the games Live. Subscribe here

If, facing the summer market, the name of Erling Haaland stands out above any other as a key signing in the regeneration of the future of the Barça team, in the short term the squad must also be retouched and that will only be possible by lowering the salary cost, which It invites you to think of some way out that allows you to make room for new footballers.

In this regard, the heartfelt dismissal of Sergio Agüero, who will refuse to collect his second year of contract, already offers a certain cushion to the club, although not enough and illuminating the name of Philippe Coutinho as a matter to be dealt with urgently.

In fact, in the coming weeks there are planned contacts with the Brazilian and his environment to try to unblock his situation and find an agreed solution that benefits both parties, considering that the departure of Samuel Umtiti is estimated today much more unlikely, all the opposite of Luuk de Jong, whose immediate dismissal is considered a fact.