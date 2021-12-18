“El Chente” from Sonora reappears after the death of Charro de Huentitán – Prensa Libre

Several Mexican media document that it is Roberto Valenzuela, originally from Huachineras and based in Cananea, Sonora. It is also said that he is a person in a street situation well known by the neighbors.

The impersonator went viral some time ago but has gained relevance again after the death of Vicente Fernández, on December 12, due to his tone of voice almost identical to that of the Mexican idol.

In social networks you can see several videos that users have filmed while he imitates Vicente Fernández, although it is also known that he imitates other greats such as Joan Sebastian.

Residents of the city, due to the great resemblance of his voice to that of the Charro de Huentitán, have nicknamed him “El Chente de Cananea”.

Humble

“I am an artist recognized worldwide, as a beggar or whatever, whatever, whatever, as a beggar or as a beggar, but not as a thief or as an assailant, nor as a kidnapper, because I don’t kidnap, I don’t steal, I’m just the street artist ”, declared the imitator according to a note published in elimparcial.com

You can also read Vicente Fernández: the viral video of the tender song that the artist whispers to his little great-granddaughter

Don Roberto always responds kindly and interprets the songs of the late idol when asked.