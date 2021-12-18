Elon Musk judges Bezos’ lifestyle saying he should work harder and ‘spend less time in the hot tub’

Elon Musk, was named Person of the Year by the magazine TIME and in an interview that the Financial times, the businessman talks about different topics, including the space race that is happening among millionaires. Commented that Jeff bezos I should spend more time working in your company Blue origin if I wanted to take advantage of Spacex in the race.

Getty Images



“He doesn’t seem willing to expend mental energy on the details of engineering […] but the devil is in the details, “Musk said.

Musk shared that he works daily, putting in between 80 and 90 hours a week on projects for his two companies, Tesla and SpaceX. Your comments made it clear that while you respect your competitor’s mind, you don’t feel the same about their work ethic.

“In a way, I’m trying to get you to spend more time at Blue Origin so that you can advance further. As a friend of mine says, [Bezos] I should be spending more time in Blue Origin and less in the hot tub, “added the SpaceX founder.

According Forbes, Musk is worth about $ 252 billion today compared to Bezos’ $ 195 billion. Their relationship has always been publicly competitive, especially on the side of Musk who has molested Bezos on several occasions through his Twitter account.