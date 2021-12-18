Exchange houses have a LIMIT on the purchase of dollars; know the maximum AMOUNT

If you have a door trip, it is a good idea to visit an exchange house to buy a few dollars; However, it is important that you consider the LIMIT on the purchase of said currency that these institutions manage, so that they do not take you by surprise and you can obtain the amount you need in a timely manner.

The first thing you have to know is that the dollar purchase limit is not a figure imposed by exchange houses but is an amount established by Mexican law, this in order to prevent the crime of money laundering.

According to the rules of currency exchange operation in exchange houses, which are published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the purchase limits are as follows:

Monthly purchase limit: $ 1,500

Purchase limit per day: $ 300

Remember that you can also buy the dollars in your bank, and you should know that in these cases the amount can increase up to 4 thousand dollars a month if you are a client of the financial institution in question.

What do I need to buy dollars in an exchange house?

First, it is essential that you check that the exchange where you plan to make the purchase is authorized and has its registration in the SIPRES of the Condusef, so that you avoid falling into fraud.

Afterwards, it is important that you do not forget your voter ID when buying dollars at an exchange office, because they will require a copy of your official identification that will serve as a record of the operation.

Avoid problems with the SAT

Finally, we recommend that you avoid problems with the Tax Administration Service (SAT), because as you well know today you have to be much more careful with the tax authorities, so although entering or leaving with Mexican dollars is not a crime; If you have the obligation to declare if you have 10,000 dollars or more in cash with you, this in order to verify the legal origin of your money.

Check that if you do not declare that you carry a large amount of dollars with you, the SAT could sanction you with up to 5,000 days of fine, just over 448,000 pesos and up to 15 years in prison. Waters with that!

