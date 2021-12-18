Fake UPS couriers stole thousands of dollars and injured an elderly man at his home in the Bronx, New York

NYPD is searching for thieves posing as United Parcel Service deliverymen (UPS) to enter a home in the Bronx, where they left two injured and took nearly $ 18,000 in cash and stolen property.

Authorities said yesterday that the robbery took place on the morning of December 9 at an apartment near the corner of Nelson Avenue and Featherbed Lane, in the Morris Heights neighborhood.

According to the police, when a 72-year-old man opened the door of his apartment after someone called and advertised themselves as a UPS employee, three people shoved in and two of them were armed with pistols, detailed Pix11.

The man was punched in the face and another 41-year-old woman in the apartment was bitten on the hand, according to the NYPD. Paramedics treated both victims at the scene for minor injuries.

Thieves took $ 15,000 Dollars cash, as well as jewelry of the residence, for an approximate total value of the stolen property of $ 17,795. It is not clear if the invaders knew that there was that amount of money there.

The trio fled the building and got into a gray four-door Ford sedan driving a suspect room. The car was last seen traveling down Featherbed Lane.

No arrests have been made. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

In a similar case, in late November a thief posed as a “Meals on Wheels” deliveryman to rob an elderly woman from her building in the Bronx.