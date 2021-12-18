“Chente del Oxxo”: Fans ask Netflix to be the protagonist | AFP

In these times of social networks memes have become part of the general culture and they have such a great magnitude that they have even approached the fame of some great exponents of the entertainment world.

On this occasion, after the unfortunate loss of Vicente Fernández, Internet users were speculating who would be a good interpreter of his character for his biographical series, remembering that there is a meme of a Oxxo cashier which for many Internet users is practically identical to Charro de Huentitán ..

That is why the followers of said character have proposed him to Netflix so that he becomes the protagonist of that biographical series that they are possibly planning to do very soon and much more after his sad loss that happened on December 12, 2021.

The users have been in charge of making a call to the executives of the streaming platform looking for the cashier to obtain said paper, something that would be a bit complicated in case the cashier does not have experience in the world of acting.

He was baptized as people from Oxxo, he has even appeared singing some of the most successful songs of the legendary Mexican regional singer and rancheras, he does not do so badly by the way.









Of course, some admirers and fans of Vicente Fernández strongly disagreed with this decision, hoping that he is an actor of high stature and of course that he also has a singing level similar to Chente, asking for a little respect for him.

How there are always people who do not take things with love, some always in a very serious position, while others are in charge of having fun and having a good time without wanting to offend the artist to whom they are very fond and for that very reason. They remember every moment that they have the opportunity.

We recommend you stay on Show News to continue discovering what happens on social networks and the world of entertainment, news and interesting news that arise in this regard.