FED announcements, Voxel rises 1000%, Zuckerberg and the metaverse, crypto winter and more

This week’s roller coaster has been caused by announcements from the US Federal Reserve. It has been a story in three parts. The before, the during, and the after. First of all, we all knew the macroeconomic data perfectly well. Of course the situation got complicated. Sky-high inflation, the persistence of the pandemic, and a never-ending logistics crisis. Obviously, the Reserve was about to change its policy earlier than anticipated. That was clear. But nevertheless, markets tend to get more nervous before the official announcement. Investors in these cases tend to exaggerate and overreact. At that time, prices began to fall.

With the announcement, the markets rebounded. The markets wanted clarity and they got it. Partly. At least in the short term. The Reserve will not raise rates this year. Good news. In due course, bond purchases will be reduced. But it will be a gradual process. Rates will be raised next year. However, a too drastic rise is not expected. Rates will not be as low as now. But they will still be quite low. It is not what the Reserve had originally proposed. However, it is not a radical cut either. This caused the rebound.

Then the announcements from the other central banks and the opinions of analysts began to arrive. Investors went from panic to calm. But now they are in a stage of caution and skepticism. It is true that today we have greater clarity in the short term. The rest of December and the beginning of the year became clear to us. But nevertheless, Investors are on a pessimistic streak in terms of the Fed’s ability not to change course once more in the middle of the year. So investors are getting quite conservative due to this uncertainty. In other words, they are taking money out of the Big Tech sector to place it in the value sector.

The crypto market is an essentially speculative market that relies mainly on the abundance of liquidity. Which implies that a liquidity cut is fatal for us. As simple as that. The Federal Reserve is our fairy godmother. Y our destiny, whether we like it or not, is directly related to monetary policy (USA). Most of the Bitcoin price predictions for the end of the year have failed. Why? Because the most popular forecasting models in this space don’t (wrongly) take monetary policy into account. Like that or more clear?

Now, let’s talk about the most popular crypto news of the week.

Buy the rumor and sell the news. Does the rumor belong to a few and the news belongs to many? I do not know. Buying the rumor usually works because the rumor allows much more development of the imagination. In the rumor stage, anything is possible. Investors tend to go overboard with their expectations of the future. If the expected event is positive, then it is idealized in very unrealistic ways. On the contrary, if the expected event is negative, the market tends to see things in a darker light than it really corresponds. During the event itself, expectations are oversized and of course not met. Optimists are disappointed. Pessimists regain hope. In this dynamic, there is a great opportunity for speculation.

That phenomenon is obviously a sign of greed. What in theory is an overbought indicator. In other words, (potentially) the end of the bull cycle. There is too much money in circulation and the speculation is already too much. Right now, retailers are throwing their money at anything. It doesn’t matter the fundamentals, or the project itself. You buy everything. And it sells fast for a millionaire profit. This lasts until it lasts.

Obviously the name change is made with the intention of marking a new beginning. But it would be a mistake to underestimate Big Tech’s role in the metaverse. Why are we talking about the metaverse? Clear. Due to Facebook ads (now Meta). Mark’s video. Or not? In other words, Mark has, like it or not, leadership in the construction of the metaverse. The letter in question describes an aspiration of its author, not a reality. The author tries to present to a supposed majority that wants a certain vision of metaverse. But the truth is that the vast majority don’t even know what the metaverse is. If we’re talking about it, it’s because of friend Mark. Who are you kidding?

Friend Mark has the resources and determination to build his space in the metaverse. Today it has a good part of the Internet. Surely, you will have your piece of this new stage. That letter doesn’t even tickle friend Mark.

Among so many new projects, it is good to know that Latin Americans are also in this move. In this speculative wave, the project with the best advocacy team usually pays the best off. And the place is important. In my humble opinion, Latin American projects need to have very good relations with the large capital markets (USA, Europe, Asia). I mean, they need major league financiers. Recognized venture capitalists, etc. Not only for the capital. Also for credibility. We need strong allies among the international Smart Money. You don’t just have to have good projects. You also have to have strength. Here’s an idea.

Of course We all wanted to see a Bitcoin above $ 100K. But more than a prediction it was an aspiration. Here’s a secret. Nobody knows the future. And there was talk of $ 100K because that was the campaign. Hoping that the prophecy would fulfill itself to the point of strength and faith. It was no longer thanks to the change in monetary policy (USA) and the macroeconomic complications. However, this does not end until the fat woman sings. The world is not ending this year. Life goes on. And we must remember that fortune favors patients.