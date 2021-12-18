Fernando Beltrán explodes due to his situation in Chivas

Chivas de Guadalajara ended his stay in the town of Barra de Navidad with a share on the beach. In the meeting in which players and coaching staff were part, one of those involved did not feel comfortable with the situation that he is experiencing within the rojiblanco club: Fernando Beltran.

The ‘Nene’ said “enough” and expanded in an interview in which he criticized his current role within the squad of Michel Leaño. For the young Mexican midfielder, spending so much time on the substitute bench has cut his projection. Furthermore, he also threw a daro at his former coach, Victor Manuel Vucetich.

“Whatever comes is very good for me, that’s how I’m going to receive it, that’s how I want to do it, But what is a reality is that I no longer want to be a bank, no longer; I’m tired, I am very uneasy with myself, I am not saying that I am desperate, but I am with that anxiety of going back to being as I was. Now that it’s my turn, I know how I’m going to face what’s coming”He commented to TUDN.

With just 556 ‘minutes played in the past Apertura 2021, which represents 35.36% of the total playing time, Beltrán was one of the least used outfield players in the Flock. First with Vucetich, and then with Leaño, the ‘Nene’ claimed that he lost his compass and was not on the field.

“I am in the search to be calm again, to enjoy there inside, because I stopped enjoying a lot because I wanted to like the person, I did not focus and I lost what I was on the field “, he pointed.