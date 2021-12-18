Fire in Etecsa leaves areas of eastern Cuba without communications, radio and television

The incident occurred at the telephone exchange in the province of Las Tunas, the territory where the greatest damage is found.

A fire that occurred in the telephone exchange of the Cuban Telecommunications Company in Las Tunas has left several provinces in the central-eastern region of the country without services.

Etecsa made known in the afternoon today the affectation, without offering details of what happened. Now news portals clarify that it is a fire in the aforementioned plant.

As reported, telecommunications services in Las Tunas were affected in their entirety and some services in Camagüey, Guantánamo and Granma were partially affected. As for the “proprietary” telephone service, it also stopped working throughout eastern Cuba.

Now it is explained that the radio and television services of the entire province of Las Tunas are also affected.

At the moment the scope of the fire has not been specified, although members of the fire department ruled out human victims should be lamented. At this time, the technical staff of Etecsa is looking for technical alternatives to reestablish its services as soon as possible.

In June 2018, a large fire in the Santa Clara telephone exchange caused serious damage to the cell phone services of Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spíritus and other western Cuban provinces.