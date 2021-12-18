Former Mexican champion humiliates Julio César Chávez Jr: “It only brings sadness, grief and dirties the father’s name”

Julio César Chávez Jr. He will get back in the ring this December 18 in Culiacán. Your rival will be David Zegarra in a fight in which the “Junior” promised to show a better version of the ring. But nevertheless, Lupe painter He attacked Chávez Jr. by indicating that he is tarnishing his father’s legacy.

“It makes me sad to talk about those people because those young people, he especially, He no longer has anything to do in boxing, only to give sadness, grief and dirty the name of the father. It makes no sense for him to go around dirtying the name of his father, who was for me the best boxer who was born in Mexico, “said the former Mexican boxer in a statement compiled by the Izquierdazo.

The “Junior” had a great responsibility behind him. Being the son of the “Great Mexican Champion” is a weight that “Chávez Jr.” he has had to charge his entire career. However, Pintor confessed that he never saw qualities in him to make him stand out in boxing.

“No, I never saw qualities (…) Nothing to do with the father, he was an out of the ordinary, Chávez Jr is an out of the ordinary, but to do nothing”, Explained Painter.

Finally, despite the fact that Lupe Pintor considers that Julio César Chávez Jr. “is not good for boxing,” the truth is that the Mexican fighter is a few hours from getting back in the ring and leaving behind his last loss against Anderson Silva, legendary UFC fighter who won the victory at the Jalisco Stadium.

