Freebox Remote, the command app you need for your Android TV

Today we are going to talk to you about one of the best control applications that you can use with your Android TV or with your TV Box, since it can even surpass the official Google application due to its intuitive interface and its multiple buttons that make it very easy to move around the interface.

Put the control of your Android TV on your mobile

Freebox searching for TV

The Free Android

Freebox Remote is an application that uses the same protocol as the Android TV controller, so it is compatible with the operating system. To configure your Android TV with this app you must follow these steps:

Open Freebox Remote.

Click on Freebox Pop to scan.

Enter the code that will appear on your Smart TV.

When you do, you will go to the main control screen, which is basically the nerve center of the command, where the number buttons appear, those for volume and those for changing channels, which will be located at the bottom, on a direct access to Netflix and another to Prime Video.

Freebox link with TV

Above these, there will be a crosshair with the direction buttons with an OK button in the center, in addition to having a direct access to the main interface screen, the mute, shutdown and stop button. go to the previous screen.

In addition, the app has complementary controls such as voice commands, joystick or even mouse, so it does not remain a simple remote control. This works by linking to your TV, so you will not need your mobile to have an infrared sensor in its upper part.

