Gaby Spanic undergoes new cosmetic surgery and proudly shows the results

Gaby Spanic underwent a new cosmetic procedure this week to correct some details of your physical appearance that you do not like.

Through her Instagram account, the actress shared with her followers that Dr. Luis Gil would be in charge of making the corrections to her body and that after her participation in the reality show “Dancing with the stars”, the actress lost weight and his skin resented it.

Doctor Lui Gil explained on his Instagram account what the actress’s aesthetic change consisted of: “We’re going to give her a little more waist, a little butt lift and use technology to tighten her skin. that has come down with time and is a bit lax “.

Later he shared some pictures of Gaby spanic in the recovery room after procedures.

Photo: Capture Instagram Stories

@drluisgil

Likewise, the protagonist of “La Usurpadora” sent a heartfelt message to her followers in which she stressed that everything had gone well.

Hello my angels. I got up as if nothing, a little pain but it is normal, I am a little swollen, although I know that we will see the results in a few months “, he explained.

Is This is not the first time that Spanic has undergone plastic surgery, as he has repeatedly shared details of the arrangements that are made and of which his admirers have witnessed over the years, since the changes in his face and body are evident.