Geraldine Bazán makes one sigh in a mini skirt and puff-sleeved top | Special: Instagram

The Mexican actress and presenter, Geraldine Bazan, she wasted her incomparable beauty and her exquisite style parading in a mini skirt and puff-sleeved top on the red carpet of the magazine’s cover party Estylo Magazine held in Wynwood, Miami.

Geraldine Bazán graced the launch of the edition Winter 2021 from the fashion magazine dressed in a silver ensemble with yellow floral print and beaded trims consisting of a mini skirt and puff-sleeved top that she accessorized with gold high-top sandals.

The famous artist from 38 years old modeled on a turntable a bold outfit by renowned designers Victor & Jesse, wearing a low ponytail in soft waves with a parting in the middle and a metallic makeup that highlighted her tanned cheeks and her delicate nude lips.

The actress and presenter from Mexico City He is one of the most beautiful faces in show business and during his extensive artistic career he has starred on the cover of prestigious magazines and has become the image of renowned international brands.

And recently graced the double cover of the magazine’s anniversary issue. Estylo Magazine wearing exquisite outfits from the exclusive store Gio Moros Store and published his best posed through his official accounts.

In mid-August, Geraldine Bazán announced her foray as a partner and producer of a new entertainment content platform called Pop Vision Plus in which he will collaborate with his friends and partners Federico Diaz, Ricardo Cárdenas and Emilio Braun.

And on December 2 they launched the first edition of the fashion event “Fashion Pop Miami 2021” where designers from Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, New York and Miami showed the most sophisticated and risky trends for 2022.

The ex-wife of the soap opera heartthrob, Gabriel Soto, walked the red carpet of the fashion event dressed in audacious ruffled lace pants and wowed the international press and special guests with her beauty, poise and elegance.

The Mexican actress and presenter is one of the most popular celebrities on social networks and in recent times she has conquered more than five million followers on her official accounts with her unbeatable beauty and her charismatic personality.