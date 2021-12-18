Gertz Manero has departments in NY and California; paid $ 3.5 million for them: Univision

An apartment on Fifth Avenue in New York and another in Santa Monica, California, are among the properties of Alejandro Gertz Manero, head of the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic.

According to an investigation by Gerardo Reyes, published this Friday by Univisión, the attorney general of Mexico acquired in 2012 an apartment in a classic Art Deco building, in front of Central Park, a property for which he apparently paid in cash $ 2.4 million in 2012.

For the one in Santa Monica, according to property records, he paid $ 1.1 million in 2007, when he was president of the Mexican Federation of Private Institutions of Higher Education (FIMPES).

“Gertz explained to Univision that declared ownership of New York to the Mexican treasury and to the Ministry of Public Function, and regarding the residence in California, it said that ‘it is perfectly registered’, without clarifying whether or not it was declared to the Mexican tax authorities, ”Reyes points out in his text.

In recent weeks, Gertz Manero has been the center of attention, after Mexican media have published about an alleged unjustified enrichment of the official. Another of those mentioned has been the former director of the Financial Intelligence Unit, Santiago Nieto.

Following the publications, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador requested that his estate be investigated.

“That the investigation be done on Santiago [Nieto] and about the prosecutor, because it seems that the Reform brings her against Santiago and The universal, against the prosecutor, “said López Obrador in his morning conference on December 8.

Univisión Investiga recalls that last November the FIU sent several banks in Mexico a confidential letter to deliver the documents of the 79 people, among whom are Gertz and his brother Federico, as revealed by the columnist of Reform Peniley Ramirez.

With the exception of Gertz and his brother, most of the characters in this profession were featured in the Pandora Papers, the massive leak of documents from law firms dedicated to the incorporation of offshore firms abroad.

However, Gertz told Univision that his investments are the product of a family fortune. “I have nothing to hide,” he said.

He clarified that the apartment in New York was acquired in 2012, six years before he assumed as head of the prosecution, in 2019‘, and that the property is declared and ratified annually before the audit authorities, which depend on the Congress of the Union, not the FGR.’

The report highlights that Gertz claims to have declared his assets to the tax authorities and the Ministry of Public Administration, but that in his most recent report to the FGR he stated that he refused to make public his patrimonial data and possible conflicts of interest. . He argued that he prefers to keep the details of his assets confidential to avoid “Possible extortion”.



A classic on Fifth Avenue

On the fifth floor of the building located at 1 East, 66th Street, near the Central Park Zoo, the apartment is located in the name of Alejandro Gertz Manero and apparently was purchased for cash, as there are no records in New York City of any mortgage commitment in this regard. Gertz did not respond to Univisión in what form you made the payment.

The reporter describes the property as a 16-story building built between 1947 and 1950 by the famous architect Rosario Candela; It has a concierge service, cleaning staff, elevator operator, private restaurant and dog grooming lounge. Today, apartments similar to Gertz’s fetch an average price of $ $ 3.5 million.

The deeds were signed on November 15, 2012, when Gertz had finished his term as federal deputy.

Gertz Manero’s name appeared in the Paraíso Papers, where he was identified as Vice President of Jano Ltd., a personal investment company incorporated in the Cayman Islands for tax purposes. The ultimate beneficiary of the partnership was his brother Federico, who passed away in 2015.

According to the documents, Reyes highlights, the legal firm registered by the company indicated in an internal memo that “there are no documents in relation to the source of funds” Gertz then replied that he did not know of the existence of the company, but that it may have been created by his brother, who managed his fortune.