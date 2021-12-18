Google Maps | So you can see the traffic in real time | Applications | Smartphone | traffic congestion | Technology | Cell phones | PC | GPS | Roads | Avenues | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Google maps It is not only an application that is used to find out how to get to a certain place that you do not know, it is also very useful in many other things, for example: it informs you if there are restaurants, ATMs, parks, etc. near your area. However, one of its most important functions, if you are traveling with a vehicle, is the one that shows you if there is traffic congestion or traffic jams on the roads and avenues. How can I see the traffic in real time? here we will explain the steps.

The aforementioned map platform developed by those of Alphabet Inc.It has a view mode for mobiles and computers, which is capable of showing you the traffic that currently exists in each place or route. As it is a native tool of Google maps, it will not be necessary to install additional programs.

LOOK: Which app has the best routing feature? Google Maps or Waze?

HOW TO KNOW IF THERE IS TRAFFIC WITH GOOGLE MAPS

First, make sure Google maps do not have pending updates in the Google Play Store or App Store.

do not have pending updates in the Google Play Store or App Store. Then, click on the ‘Layers’ icon, which is located on the right side.

A new window will open, here go to the ‘Map details’ section.

Finally, tap on ‘Traffic’ and close the window.

As you can see, now the map will show you different colored lines on the roads and avenues: the green one means that there is no traffic congestion; yellow means there is little traffic; lastly, when there is a traffic jam or a traffic jam, Google maps it will mark you red lines. If you observe the latter, it is recommended to take other routes that highlight the first two colors.

How to save fuel with Google Maps

Open the app and enter the address of your destination.

Press the ‘Directions’ icon, you find it at the bottom.

On the upper side, choose if you are moving by vehicle or motorcycle.

The app will automatically show you the distance in kilometers that you are going to travel and how long you are going to arrive.

Additionally, there will be an icon of a green leaf, if you touch it the app will show you a much shorter route and the approximate amount of fuel that you are going to use from your starting point to your destination point.

Do you have problems with Google maps? If the application crashes on your phone or tablet, or has another problem that affects your experience, follow this series of steps by clicking hereto access Google help support.