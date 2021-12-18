Government announces special rate for Dominicans on flights from New York and New Jersey

The government announced Tuesday that flights from the states of New York and New Jersey to the Dominican Republic will cost a maximum of US $ 500, with taxes included during the Christmas season.

It is an agreement with several airlines to facilitate the entry of the diaspora to their land between on December 21 and January 11, 2022.

The announcement was made by the president Luis Abinader together with the authorities of sightseeing and aviation of the country during a press conference at the house of government.

In total there will be at least 22 flights from the lines Sky Cana Y Eastern Airlines they will be flying from John F. Kennedy and Newark airports in New York and New Jersey to Santo Domingo and Santiago.

The facility includes free luggage transport.

It is estimated that around five thousand compatriots visit the Dominican Republic in that time.

In addition, the head of state announced that The US $ 10 corresponding to taxes will be returned to the Dominicans. For this, the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) and Banreservas are designing a mechanism to return the money to users.

Work is being done to increase the number of airlines to New York and New Jersey, so that there is better competition with air tickets, said the president during a press conference held at the National Palace.

He said that they chose those two demarcations of the United States, because it is where the highest flow of passengers is registered.

In that sense, the president projected that for next summer there will be greater competition, positions that other airlines will land and take off in the country’s terminals.

La Fitur 2022 (International Fair of the sightseeing) will be dedicated to the Republic. Abinader estimates it as the year with the best numbers in the industry of sightseeing: higher investment in hotels, amusement parks and convention centers in Punta Cana.

The holder of sightseeing, David Collado, said that the government, with the support of the private sector that manages the airports, divided the loads with the airlines. The Cabinet of sightseeing will compensate with promotion the airlines with which the agreement was agreed.

Also in the announcement were Luis Valdéz, director of Internal Taxes; Marte Piantini, director of Civil Aviation, representatives of Airports Siglo XXI (Aerodom) and the Punta Cana International Airport, among others.